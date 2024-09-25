B2Gold (BTG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

B2Gold (BTG) closed at $3.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

The gold, silver and copper miner's stock has climbed by 16.96% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.05, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.25 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.71% and -0.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.25% lower. B2Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, B2Gold is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.1.

One should further note that BTG currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

