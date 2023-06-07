B2gold (BTG) Declares $0.04 Dividend

B2gold said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.37%, the lowest has been 2.23%, and the highest has been 7.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in B2gold. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTG is 0.38%, an increase of 5.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 792,247K shares. The put/call ratio of BTG is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.43% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for B2gold is 5.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.69 to a high of $7.30. The average price target represents an increase of 45.43% from its latest reported closing price of 3.83.

The projected annual revenue for B2gold is 1,763MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 120,018K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,872K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 5.28% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 62,945K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,695K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 7.50% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 42,774K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,064K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 2.57% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 38,361K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,463K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 34,814K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,380K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTG by 88.97% over the last quarter.

B2gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finlandand Uzbekistan. In 2020, the Company continues to forecast total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,055,000 ounces with all-in sustaining costs of between $780- $820per ounce

