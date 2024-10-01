B2Gold (BTG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, B2Gold (BTG) reached $3.14, with a +1.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

The the stock of gold, silver and copper miner has risen by 10% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of B2Gold will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.

BTG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.71% and -0.81%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.15% lower within the past month. As of now, B2Gold holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note B2Gold's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.69.

We can additionally observe that BTG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.65 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BTG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

