B2Gold (BTG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

B2Gold (BTG) closed at $3.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner have depreciated by 9.29% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.13%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $3.08 billion, which would represent changes of +262.5% and +61.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.85% higher. B2Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, B2Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.72, so one might conclude that B2Gold is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BTG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.