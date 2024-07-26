B2Gold (BTG) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

B2Gold (BTG) closed the most recent trading day at $2.91, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 6.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 8, 2024. In that report, analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%.

BTG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +0.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.83% higher within the past month. B2Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, B2Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.19.

We can additionally observe that BTG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

