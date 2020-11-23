B2Gold Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BTG

In trading on Monday, shares of B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.55, changing hands as low as $5.45 per share. B2Gold Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTG's low point in its 52 week range is $2.16 per share, with $7.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.