B2Gold Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BTG

In trading on Friday, shares of B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.38, changing hands as low as $4.33 per share. B2Gold Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.30 per share, with $6.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.