B2Gold Achieves First Gold Pour at Goose Mine, Confirms 2025 Outlook

B2Gold Corp. BTG announced the first gold pour at its Goose Mine. This development is a major step forward for B2Gold, strengthening its global portfolio with high-quality assets.

Goose Mine to Boost BTG’s Production

The Goose Mine in Nunavut, Canada, is part of the Back River Gold District. The mine is B2Gold’s fourth producing mine in the current operating portfolio, as well as its first Canadian operating asset.



The company began ore processing at the Goose Mine on June 24, 2025, with the mill operating at around 50% of its nameplate capacity. B2Gold will focus on ramping up throughput to full capacity in the third quarter of 2025. It will synchronize remaining generators and ensure all process circuits perform optimally. B2Gold's 2025 gold production is projected to be 120,000-150,000 ounces, with an average annual production of 300,000 ounces from 2026 to 2031.



B2Gold’s exploration efforts have been successful in upgrading resources. This is expected to continue in the upcoming years. B2Gold has allocated $32 million of its $61-million corporate exploration budget to the district in 2025, backed by significant exploration potential remaining in the Back River Gold District.

B2Gold’s Q1 Results

BTG reported adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents for first-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line improved 50% year over year. B2Gold generated revenues of $532 million in first-quarter 2025 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $461 million.



In the March-end quarter, B2Gold recorded a consolidated gold production of 192,752 ounces, down 10.1% year over year. However, the figure was higher than the company’s expectation.

BTG Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 39.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 49.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

