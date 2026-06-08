B2Gold About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BTG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/10/26, B2Gold Corp (Symbol: BTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 6/23/26. As a percentage of BTG's recent stock price of $4.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.31 per share, with $6.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.18.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BTG makes up 1.54% of the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDXJ) which is trading up by about 1.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding BTG).

In Monday trading, B2Gold Corp shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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Further BTG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.