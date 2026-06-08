B2Gold About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BTG)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.93% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BTG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.31 per share, with $6.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.18.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BTG makes up 1.54% of the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDXJ) which is trading up by about 1.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding BTG).
In Monday trading, B2Gold Corp shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further BTG Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.