B2C2 Becomes Latest Crypto Market-Maker to Stop XRP Trading: Report

Cryptocurrency market-maker B2C2 halted the trading of XRP with U.S.-based counterparties, effective this past Thursday, following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs, according to a report in The Block.

Non-U.S. clients can still trade the token but need to pre-fund all short trades, according to The Block report, which cited no sources

B2C2’s move comes as cryptocurrency exchanges Beaxy, Bitstamp, OSL and CrossTower have said they were halting XRP trading, as well as market-makers Galaxy Digital and Jump Trading, which both stopped XRP market-making.

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Ripple raised $1.3 billion over a seven-year period to retail investors through its sale of XRP on an ongoing basis. If the SEC prevails, XRP could become a pariah token as platforms that continued to list the crypto may have to register as securities exchanges.

