B2 Impact ASA Completes EUR 100 Million Bond Issue

November 12, 2024 — 11:29 am EST

B2Holding ASA (GB:0RIT) has released an update.

B2 Impact ASA has successfully completed a EUR 100 million tap issue of senior unsecured bonds, increasing the total outstanding amount to EUR 300 million. The proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes, with DNB Markets and Nordea coordinating the issuance. B2 Impact ASA continues to strengthen its position as a leading debt management company across Europe.

