B2Holding ASA (GB:0RIT) has released an update.

At B2 Impact ASA’s upcoming digital Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, the board chairperson Harald L. Thorstein will hold significant voting power, with proxies and personal shares totaling 14.68% of the company’s share capital.

