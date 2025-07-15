b1BANK promotes Heather Roemer to executive vice president and chief administrative officer, overseeing operations and community initiatives.

b1BANK has announced the promotion of Heather Roemer to executive vice president and chief administrative officer as of July 15, 2025. In her new role, Roemer will oversee business transformation, product management, marketing, communications, and human resources, while continuing her work as president of the b1 FOUNDATION, focusing on community initiatives. CEO Jude Melville praised her operational excellence and commitment to the bank's culture and mission, noting that she will lead integrations as the bank expands through acquisitions. Roemer has been with the bank for 16 years, contributing significantly to its growth and community engagement. She expressed her enthusiasm for further strengthening the organization and enhancing its community impact.

Heather Roemer's promotion to executive vice president and chief administrative officer strengthens the leadership team, enhancing alignment of people, priorities, and operations within the organization.

Roemer's expanded role includes leading integrations related to company growth through acquisitions, positioning the bank for strategic expansion.

The bank's ongoing commitment to community engagement and financial literacy is reinforced through Roemer's leadership of b1 FOUNDATION and related initiatives.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. reported substantial assets of $7.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, indicating a strong financial position and operational capability.

None

Who has been promoted at b1BANK?

Heather Roemer has been promoted to executive vice president and chief administrative officer at b1BANK.

What is Heather Roemer's new role at b1BANK?

She oversees business transformation, product management, marketing, communications, human resources, and serves as president of b1 FOUNDATION.

What initiatives has Heather Roemer led at b1BANK?

Roemer has led initiatives focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship education, and community empowerment through b1 FOUNDATION.

What are b1BANK's notable achievements?

b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and has been recognized as one of the “Best Banks to Work For.”

Where can I find more information about b1BANK?

More information about b1BANK can be found on their official website at b1BANK.com.

Full Release



BATON ROUGE, La., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- b1BANK, the banking subsidiary of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), announced the promotion of Heather Roemer to executive vice president and chief administrative officer.





Roemer oversees the teams responsible for business transformation programs and product management, marketing and communications, and human resources and talent development, and continues to serve as president of b1 FOUNDATION. In her expanded role, she helps align people, priorities and operations across the organization, and serves on various steering committees focused on the bank’s strategic direction.





"Heather combines institutional knowledge, operational excellence and a deep sense of care for our people and communities,” said Jude Melville, chairman and CEO of b1BANK. “She has helped shape the culture and infrastructure that support our mission, and I've asked her to take on the critical responsibility of leading integrations as we continue to expand through acquisitions. I look forward to the impact she will have on the direction of our organization in this role."





Over the past 16 years, Roemer has played a key role in the bank’s growth and community engagement, helping shape its culture, operations and long-term vision. A founding leader of b1 FOUNDATION, she has led initiatives focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship education and community empowerment throughout the bank’s footprint.





“I am honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation we’ve created together at b1BANK,” Roemer said. “As we look ahead, I’m excited to work with our talented team to further strengthen our organization and deepen our impact in the communities we serve.”





Roemer is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University, where she served as class president. She also holds a degree from Louisiana State University.







About Business First Bancshares Inc.







As of March 31, 2025, Business First Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), through its banking





subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.8 billion in assets and $7.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC (SSW), excluding $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW. b1BANK operates banking centers and loan production offices across Louisiana and Texas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and a multiyear recipient of American Banker magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.







Media Contact:





Misty Albrecht







b1BANK





225.286.7879





Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/082c0896-a2ca-4d31-a7e0-5b2b32adef6b





