B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is:

4.9% = US$689k ÷ US$14m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' Earnings Growth And 4.9% ROE

When you first look at it, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 14%. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 44% seen by B.O.S. Better Online Solutions over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 0.8% in the same period.

NasdaqCM:BOSC Past Earnings Growth September 6th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about B.O.S. Better Online Solutions. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

