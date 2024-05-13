B. Riley Securities Upgrades Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.33% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Stellus Capital Investment is 14.11. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.33% from its latest reported closing price of 14.30.

The projected annual revenue for Stellus Capital Investment is 86MM, a decrease of 20.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellus Capital Investment. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCM is 0.07%, an increase of 17.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.12% to 3,161K shares. The put/call ratio of SCM is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Investments holds 283K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing a decrease of 49.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 46.06% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 223K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing a decrease of 70.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 49.31% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Condor Capital Management holds 183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 175K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management, LLC.

