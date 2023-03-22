B. Riley Securities Upgrades Semtech (SMTC)

On March 22, 2023, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.60% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Semtech is $43.35. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 35.60% from its latest reported closing price of $31.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Semtech is $754MM, a decrease of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.86.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,739K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares, representing an increase of 77.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 292.46% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,528K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing an increase of 37.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 47.12% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,350K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 14.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,120K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,929K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 8.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTC is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.10% to 81,418K shares. The put/call ratio of SMTC is 2.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Semtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.