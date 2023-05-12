B. Riley Securities Upgrades Livent (LTHM)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Livent is 33.50. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.74% from its latest reported closing price of 25.62.

The projected annual revenue for Livent is 1,138MM, an increase of 23.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Livent. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTHM is 0.42%, an increase of 27.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 206,422K shares. The put/call ratio of LTHM is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,291K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,109K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 40.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,824K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,440K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 39.04% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,894K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,519K shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 45.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,621K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTHM by 39.07% over the last quarter.

Livent Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs approximately 800 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina.

