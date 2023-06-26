B. Riley Securities Upgrades Identiv (INVE)

Fintel reports that on June 26, 2023, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.72% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Identiv is 10.96. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 52.72% from its latest reported closing price of 7.18.

The projected annual revenue for Identiv is 140MM, an increase of 23.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in Identiv. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVE is 0.13%, a decrease of 28.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 15,404K shares. The put/call ratio of INVE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 2,609K shares representing 11.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 17.54% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,318K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing a decrease of 61.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 49.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 893K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing an increase of 46.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 46.64% over the last quarter.

Marathon Capital Management holds 802K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 786K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Identiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.'

Key filings for this company:

