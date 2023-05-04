B. Riley Securities Upgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.47% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hersha Hospitality Trust is 10.02. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 66.47% from its latest reported closing price of 6.02.

The projected annual revenue for Hersha Hospitality Trust is 390MM, a decrease of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Declares $0.05 Dividend

On March 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $6.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.83%, the lowest has been 2.03%, and the highest has been 9.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.92 (n=116).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hersha Hospitality Trust. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HT is 0.09%, a decrease of 52.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 31,081K shares. The put/call ratio of HT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,468K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HT by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,424K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 84.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HT by 526.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,310K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 94.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HT by 1,634.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,110K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XSVM - Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF holds 934K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 96.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HT by 115.12% over the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations. The Company's 40 hotels totaling 6,250 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

