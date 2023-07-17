B. Riley Securities Upgrades Cohu (COHU)

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.53% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cohu is 41.82. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.53% from its latest reported closing price of 39.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cohu is 766MM, a decrease of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohu. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHU is 0.20%, a decrease of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 56,573K shares. The put/call ratio of COHU is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,474K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,530K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,235K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 24.39% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,405K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 19.93% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,284K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing an increase of 15.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 36.34% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,577K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares, representing an increase of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Cohu Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cohu is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.