B. Riley Securities Upgrades Children's Place (PLCE)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Children's Place (NasdaqGS:PLCE) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.68% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Children's Place is 16.66. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 132.68% from its latest reported closing price of 7.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Children's Place is 1,804MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Children's Place. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 11.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLCE is 0.05%, an increase of 20.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 12,767K shares. The put/call ratio of PLCE is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 885K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 814K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing an increase of 33.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 659K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 60.04% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 551K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLCE by 30.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 378K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Childrens Place Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place,” and “Gymboree” brand names. As of August 1, 2020, the Company had 824 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, online stores, and the Company’s eight international franchise partners had 276 international points of distribution in 19 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.