B. Riley Securities Upgrades Century Aluminum (CENX)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Century Aluminum (NasdaqGS:CENX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.57% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Aluminum is 7.82. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.57% from its latest reported closing price of 10.65.

The projected annual revenue for Century Aluminum is 2,695MM, an increase of 22.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Aluminum. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENX is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 59,275K shares. The put/call ratio of CENX is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 4,395K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing an increase of 28.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 19.49% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,497K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,777K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 92.13% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,337K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Mountaineer Partners Management holds 2,036K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Century Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL.

