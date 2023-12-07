B. Riley Securities Upgrades Camtek (CAMT)

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.92% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camtek is 72.57. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.92% from its latest reported closing price of 62.60.

The projected annual revenue for Camtek is 299MM, a decrease of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camtek. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 58.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMT is 0.26%, an increase of 71.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.57% to 18,045K shares. The put/call ratio of CAMT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,413K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,128K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing a decrease of 35.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,067K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares, representing an increase of 73.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 664.82% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 834K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 52.35% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 777K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMT by 70.27% over the last quarter.

Camtek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

