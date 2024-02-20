B. Riley Securities Upgrades Brunswick (BC)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.34% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brunswick is 94.50. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.34% from its latest reported closing price of 86.42.

The projected annual revenue for Brunswick is 7,905MM, an increase of 23.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brunswick. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BC is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 79,291K shares. The put/call ratio of BC is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,699K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997K shares, representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 84.33% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 2,396K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares, representing a decrease of 83.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 60.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,183K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 9.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,153K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC by 8.12% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,967K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Brunswick Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals.

