B. Riley Securities Upgrades Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (BCYC)

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR (NASDAQ:BCYC) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.72% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 49.90. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 135.72% from its latest reported closing price of 21.17.

The projected annual revenue for Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR is 16MM, a decrease of 31.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicycle Therapeutics Plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCYC is 0.33%, an increase of 1.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 24,963K shares. The put/call ratio of BCYC is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 2,819K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 1,985K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 1,948K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,739K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 59.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 159.77% over the last quarter.

Tybourne Capital Management holds 1,282K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares, representing a decrease of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCYC by 55.77% over the last quarter.

Bicycle Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle's lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. BT8009 is a BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and is also currently being evaluated in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA.

