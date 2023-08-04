B. Riley Securities Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.26% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics is 6.38. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.26% from its latest reported closing price of 6.59.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Optoelectronics is 264MM, an increase of 18.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAOI is 0.05%, an increase of 15.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 10,858K shares. The put/call ratio of AAOI is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,330K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 7.63% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 844K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 8.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 816K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 43.11% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 697K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares, representing an increase of 42.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 93.23% over the last quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics Background Information

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.

