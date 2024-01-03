B. Riley Securities Upgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:AOSL) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.04% Upside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.04% from its latest reported closing price of 27.38.

The projected annual revenue for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is 852MM, an increase of 28.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOSL is 0.09%, a decrease of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 20,662K shares. The put/call ratio of AOSL is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,514K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,561K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,006K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 19.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOSL by 18.14% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 737K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 643K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 579K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment.

