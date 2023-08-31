B. Riley Securities Reiterates NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.43% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for NAPCO Security Technologies is 40.04. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 61.43% from its latest reported closing price of 24.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NAPCO Security Technologies is 199MM, an increase of 18.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in NAPCO Security Technologies. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 11.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSSC is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 36,835K shares. The put/call ratio of NSSC is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,665K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 20.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 10.05% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,468K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,023K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 14.10% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,007K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,034K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 912K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 36.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 37.23% over the last quarter.

NAPCO Security Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.