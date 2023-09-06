B. Riley Securities Reiterates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.95% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 332.01. The forecasts range from a low of 226.24 to a high of $429.45. The average price target represents an increase of 79.95% from its latest reported closing price of 184.50.

The projected annual revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is 46MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -17.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDGL is 0.28%, a decrease of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.70% to 16,495K shares. The put/call ratio of MDGL is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,545K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,515K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares, representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 20.68% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,484K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 74.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 250.81% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 467K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 16.03% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 461K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares, representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

