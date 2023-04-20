B. Riley Securities Reiterates Extreme Networks (EXTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Extreme Networks is $22.37. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 38.75% from its latest reported closing price of $16.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Extreme Networks is $1,275MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNY MELLON VARIABLE INVESTMENT FUND - Opportunistic Small Cap Portfolio - Initial Shares holds 415K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 25.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Seven Eight Capital holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extreme Networks. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 9.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXTR is 0.29%, an increase of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 137,687K shares. The put/call ratio of EXTR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Extreme Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. It pushes the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust its end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on its top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.

See all Extreme Networks regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.