B. Riley Securities Reiterates Bowlero Corp - (BOWL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Bowlero Corp - (NYSE:BOWL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.16% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowlero Corp - is 20.76. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 98.16% from its latest reported closing price of 10.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bowlero Corp - is 1,127MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowlero Corp -. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 13.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOWL is 0.31%, a decrease of 30.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 128,067K shares. The put/call ratio of BOWL is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 63,426K shares representing 36.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 3,371K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares, representing an increase of 39.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 19.24% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,331K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing an increase of 58.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 326.30% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 3,234K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,639K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,867K shares, representing a decrease of 46.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOWL by 142.90% over the last quarter.

Bowlero Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bowlero Corporation is an American bowling center operator. It is the largest ten-pin bowling center operator in the world with around 300 centers, almost all of which are located in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.