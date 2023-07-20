B. Riley Securities Reiterates Beam Global (BEEM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.87% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beam Global is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 113.87% from its latest reported closing price of 12.40.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Global is 46MM, an increase of 46.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Global. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEEM is 0.03%, an increase of 19.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.67% to 2,281K shares. The put/call ratio of BEEM is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 318K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEM by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 214K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEM by 20.03% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 207K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEM by 37.67% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEM by 11.70% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 124K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEM by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Beam Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

