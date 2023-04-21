B. Riley Securities Reiterates Augmedix (AUGX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Augmedix (OTC:AUGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Augmedix is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from its latest reported closing price of $3.40.

The projected annual revenue for Augmedix is $41MM, an increase of 32.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Spouting Rock Asset Management holds 72K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 238K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 34K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LEQAX - LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund holds 178K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 3.29% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

