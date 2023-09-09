B. Riley Securities Reiterates American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.18% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Outdoor Brands is 12.41. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.18% from its latest reported closing price of 9.46.

The projected annual revenue for American Outdoor Brands is 238MM, an increase of 24.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Outdoor Brands. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOUT is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 8,276K shares. The put/call ratio of AOUT is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,065K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 656K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 479K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 415K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares, representing a decrease of 47.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 42.86% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 359K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOUT by 17.95% over the last quarter.

American Outdoor Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The Company produces innovative, top quality products under the brands Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Wheeler®; Tipton®; Frankford Arsenal®; Lockdown®; BOG®; Hooyman®; Smith & Wesson® Accessories; M&P® Accessories; Thompson/Center Arms™ Accessories; Performance Center® Accessories; Schrade®; Old Timer®; Uncle Henry®; Imperial®; BUBBA®; UST®; LaserLyte®; and MEAT!.

