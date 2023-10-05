B. Riley Securities Reiterates Accuray (ARAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, B. Riley Securities reiterated coverage of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.94% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Accuray is 8.47. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 192.94% from its latest reported closing price of 2.89.

The projected annual revenue for Accuray is 486MM, an increase of 8.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accuray. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 34.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAY is 0.13%, a decrease of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.88% to 76,638K shares. The put/call ratio of ARAY is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Archon Capital Management holds 6,105K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,492K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARAY by 26.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,122K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,934K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,905K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARAY by 42.89% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,894K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,999K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARAY by 21.97% over the last quarter.

Accuray Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. The company invents unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. Accuray is dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as they partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide.

