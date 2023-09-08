B. Riley Securities Maintains Zumiez (ZUMZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.61% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zumiez is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.61% from its latest reported closing price of 16.75.

The projected annual revenue for Zumiez is 995MM, an increase of 8.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zumiez. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 17.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZUMZ is 0.06%, a decrease of 21.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.46% to 19,960K shares. The put/call ratio of ZUMZ is 3.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,520K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 10.31% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,216K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 17.45% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 954K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 25.14% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 740K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing an increase of 31.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZUMZ by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors holds 539K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zumiez Background Information



Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of January 11, 2021 we operated 728 stores, including 608 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 55 in Europe and 13 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

