B. Riley Securities Maintains XPEL Inc - Reg S (XPEL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of XPEL Inc - Reg S (NASDAQ:XPEL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPEL Inc - Reg S is 98.26. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 32.53% from its latest reported closing price of 74.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XPEL Inc - Reg S is 400MM, an increase of 12.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPEL Inc - Reg S. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPEL is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 21,736K shares. The put/call ratio of XPEL is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,485K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,654K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 15.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,426K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,453K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 7.88% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,072K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 13.69% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 671K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 663K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEL by 5.42% over the last quarter.

XPEL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.