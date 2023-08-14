B. Riley Securities Maintains Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.02% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 15.59. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 31.02% from its latest reported closing price of 11.90.

The projected annual revenue for Xenia Hotels & Resorts is 1,056MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $11.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.45%, the lowest has been 2.34%, and the highest has been 6.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=114).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xenia Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHR is 0.09%, a decrease of 57.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 108,858K shares. The put/call ratio of XHR is 2.64, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,423K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,461K shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 85.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,364K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,439K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,629K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 1.04% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,004K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,101K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 7.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,513K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,493K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHR by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels and resorts comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection.

