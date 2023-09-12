B. Riley Securities Maintains XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFLT is 0.13%, an increase of 26.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 2,321K shares.

LPL Financial holds 328K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFLT by 5.71% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 222K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFLT by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Claybrook Capital holds 214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFLT by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFLT by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Roumell Asset Management holds 141K shares.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity. The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle. There can be no assurance that the Trust will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose some or all of your investment.

