B. Riley Securities Maintains X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 403.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals is $4.15. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 403.56% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82.

The projected annual revenue for X4 Pharmaceuticals is $1MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,818K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,027K shares, representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,629K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 49.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,348K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 37.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Mission Wealth Management holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

BlackRock holds 275K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XFOR by 99.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in X4 Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XFOR is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 55.60% to 60,982K shares. The put/call ratio of XFOR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The company's lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials - in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with severe congenital neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is developing additional product candidates.

