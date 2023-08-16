B. Riley Securities Maintains Viad (VVI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Viad (NYSE:VVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viad is 38.42. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.76% from its latest reported closing price of 29.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viad is 1,222MM, an increase of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viad. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVI is 0.10%, an increase of 12.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 24,438K shares. The put/call ratio of VVI is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,818K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,728K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 25.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,507K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,337K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 24.44% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,307K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Viad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viad, a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and face-to-face events and marketing experiences, generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, as well as new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit's collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.