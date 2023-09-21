B. Riley Securities Maintains Upstart Holdings (UPST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is 25.43. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of 27.84.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is 748MM, an increase of 33.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.08%, an increase of 41.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.28% to 36,783K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,578K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 99.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 31,406.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,173K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 112.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,070K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 99.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 26,859.55% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,814K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 115.45% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 1,665K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

