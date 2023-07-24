B. Riley Securities Maintains Triumph Financial (TFIN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.00% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triumph Financial is 54.06. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.00% from its latest reported closing price of 65.93.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Financial is 470MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,124K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Triumph Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

