B. Riley Securities Maintains Transphorm (TGAN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Transphorm (OTC:TGAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.25% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transphorm is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 116.25% from its latest reported closing price of 2.83.

The projected annual revenue for Transphorm is 37MM, an increase of 114.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transphorm. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGAN is 0.12%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 41,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 22,676K shares representing 36.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 4,413K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares, representing an increase of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,064K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 84.63% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,988K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 1,102K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing an increase of 19.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 15.55% over the last quarter.

