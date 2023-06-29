B. Riley Securities Maintains Transphorm (TGAN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Transphorm (OTC:TGAN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.79% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transphorm is 7.01. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 99.79% from its latest reported closing price of 3.51.

The projected annual revenue for Transphorm is 37MM, an increase of 102.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transphorm. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGAN is 0.11%, a decrease of 36.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 40,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 22,676K shares representing 38.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,929K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGAN by 27.55% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 3,609K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,988K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 885K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

