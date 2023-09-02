B. Riley Securities Maintains Tillys Inc - (TLYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Tillys Inc - (NYSE:TLYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.23% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tillys Inc - is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.23% from its latest reported closing price of 8.99.

The projected annual revenue for Tillys Inc - is 728MM, an increase of 13.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tillys Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLYS is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 25,375K shares. The put/call ratio of TLYS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 6,359K shares representing 21.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares, representing an increase of 20.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 36.41% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 1,929K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing an increase of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 25.74% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,832K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,439K shares, representing an increase of 21.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,805K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 979K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLYS by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Tillys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of February 10, 2021, operated 238 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.

