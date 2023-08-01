B. Riley Securities Maintains Terran Orbital Corp - (LLAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Terran Orbital Corp - (NYSE:LLAP) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 414.76% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terran Orbital Corp - is 7.72. The forecasts range from a low of 1.36 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 414.76% from its latest reported closing price of 1.50.
The projected annual revenue for Terran Orbital Corp - is 258MM, an increase of 135.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terran Orbital Corp -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 11.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLAP is 0.75%, an increase of 339.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.83% to 71,252K shares. The put/call ratio of LLAP is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Lockheed Martin holds 13,482K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,206K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 209,655.72% over the last quarter.
Beach Point Capital Management holds 12,744K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,838K shares, representing a decrease of 55.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 11.33% over the last quarter.
Stone Point Wealth holds 6,706K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,916K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 2.36% over the last quarter.
Blue Barn Wealth holds 5,892K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,382K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 101,114.57% over the last quarter.
Hood River Capital Management holds 5,685K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company.
