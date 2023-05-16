B. Riley Securities Maintains Terran Orbital Corp - (LLAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Terran Orbital Corp - (NYSE:LLAP) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 512.66% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terran Orbital Corp - is 9.44. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 512.66% from its latest reported closing price of 1.54.
The projected annual revenue for Terran Orbital Corp - is 258MM, an increase of 135.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terran Orbital Corp -. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 12.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLAP is 0.49%, an increase of 12.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 67,423K shares. The put/call ratio of LLAP is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Lockheed Martin holds 13,482K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,206K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 109,198.96% over the last quarter.
Beach Point Capital Management holds 12,744K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,838K shares, representing a decrease of 55.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 11.33% over the last quarter.
Stone Point Wealth holds 6,706K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,916K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 2.36% over the last quarter.
Blue Barn Wealth holds 5,892K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,382K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 101,114.57% over the last quarter.
Hood River Capital Management holds 5,685K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company.
