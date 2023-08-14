B. Riley Securities Maintains Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stellus Capital Investment is 15.64. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of 14.83.

The projected annual revenue for Stellus Capital Investment is 90MM, a decrease of 3.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

Stellus Capital Investment Declares $0.13 Dividend

On July 17, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $14.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.71%, the lowest has been 7.32%, and the highest has been 26.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.73 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.66%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellus Capital Investment. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCM is 0.08%, a decrease of 51.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 2,621K shares. The put/call ratio of SCM is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Investments holds 309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 54.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 92.26% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 46.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 83.56% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 60.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 139.70% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCM by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management, LLC.

