B. Riley Securities Maintains Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 221.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 221.62% from its latest reported closing price of 3.33.

The projected annual revenue for Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings is 1,547MM, an increase of 17.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 12.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWH is 0.17%, a decrease of 28.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.47% to 37,385K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWH is 3.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 3,689K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares, representing an increase of 13.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Towle holds 2,354K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 28.18% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 1,664K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 1,511K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,416K shares, representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 35.17% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 1,316K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. The company provides outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

